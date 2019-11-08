Memphis' James Wiseman, the nation's top recruit and likely No. 1 NBA Draft pick, reportedly ruled ineligible

The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 may only play one game as a college basketball player. Highly-touted Memphis freshman James Wiseman was ruled ineligible by the NCAA on Friday, according to multiple media reports, the ruling coming just three days after his debut with the Tigers.

Wiseman's attorney, Leslie Ballin, announced the news saying that the NCAA believes Penny Hardaway -- the second-year Memphis coach who coached Wiseman in high school -- helped finance Wiseman and his family's move to Memphis when he was in high school. Though the two have a long-standing kinship, Ballin says the NCAA deemed Penny a booster in the case, leading to the ruling of Wiseman's ineligibility.

This developing story will be updated