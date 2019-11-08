Memphis' James Wiseman, the nation's top recruit and likely No. 1 NBA Draft pick, reportedly ruled ineligible
Wiseman, a freshman for the Tigers was the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2019, made his debut Tuesday
The No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2019 may only play one game as a college basketball player. Highly-touted Memphis freshman James Wiseman was ruled ineligible by the NCAA on Friday, according to multiple media reports, the ruling coming just three days after his debut with the Tigers.
Wiseman's attorney, Leslie Ballin, announced the news saying that the NCAA believes Penny Hardaway -- the second-year Memphis coach who coached Wiseman in high school -- helped finance Wiseman and his family's move to Memphis when he was in high school. Though the two have a long-standing kinship, Ballin says the NCAA deemed Penny a booster in the case, leading to the ruling of Wiseman's ineligibility.
This developing story will be updated
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: All eyes on UNC's Anthony
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also pick five games against the spread -- including Colorado...
-
Auburn vs. Davidson odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Auburn vs. Davidson game 10,000 times.
-
Memphis vs. UIC odds, picks, simulations
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Illinois-Chicago game 10,000...
-
Top 25 And 1: Auburn faces Davidson
Bob McKillop's Wildcats return the top six scorers from a team that went 14-4 in the A-10 last...
-
Kentucky vs. EKU odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Friday's Kentucky vs. EKU game 10,000 times.
-
Student chucks ball in half-court shot
Just a bit outside
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...