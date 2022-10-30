Memphis announced Sunday that coaching legend Larry Brown is taking a leave of absence from his role as a special adviser to the program in order to "address a minor medical issue." Brown "hopes to return soon," according to the school, but no timeframe was announced for how long Brown will be away.

Brown, 82, spent last season as an assistant for the Tigers and coach Penny Hardaway before transitioning to the advisory role ahead of this season. As a veteran NBA and college head coach, Brown offers Hardaway an experienced voice and perspective.

The Tigers qualified for their first NCAA Tournament since 2014 last season with Brown on the bench and were picked to finish second this season in the AAC's preseason poll.

Brown's stint at Memphis has afforded him the chance to re-write the ending to a legendary but often controversial coaching career. The former star point guard for North Carolina won the 1988 national title as the coach Kansas before spending more than two decades coaching several different NBA franchises. He coached the Detroit Pistons to a 2004 NBA championship

He returned to the college game in 2012 as SMU's coach and posted a 94-39 record in four seasons before resigning in 2016. Brown and Hardaway have a relationship dating back to Hardaway's storied playing career as Brown was coach of the New York Knicks during a portion of Hardaway's stop there late in his career.