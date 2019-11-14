Memphis moving toward resolution with NCAA regarding James Wiseman's eligibility

Memphis has been in contact with the NCAA and is moving toward a resolution that could soon end the controversy surrounding 5-star freshman James Wiseman and his eligibility, CBS Sports has learned. While no decision is imminent at this time, the NCAA, Memphis and Wiseman's family realize it's in everybody's best interests to reach an agreement rather than continue a high-profile and contentious legal battle that's risky, on some level, for each party.

The number of games Wiseman might be asked to sit out due to an alleged impermissible benefit his mother accepted from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway in 2017 is the biggest issue to resolve, a source told CBS Sports. The range of possible games is unclear.

The NCAA publicly acknowledged last week that it told Memphis that Wiseman, the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, is "likely ineligible" for what the school stated was a payment from Hardaway of approximately $11,500 designed to help the Wiseman family relocate from Nashville to Memphis. At the time, Hardaway was the coach at East High School. He was also labeled a Memphis booster, which means -- in the simplest of terms -- the NCAA has alleged that a Memphis booster provided an impermissible benefit to the mother of a recruitable student-athlete who ultimately enrolled at Memphis, in violation of NCAA rules.

Wiseman received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA last Friday -- at which point Memphis decided to play him against Illinois-Chicago. He played again Tuesday night against Oregon and is due back in court Monday. The hope, CBS Sports has learned, is to resolve this issue before then.