Memphis moving toward resolution with NCAA regarding James Wiseman's eligibility
The 5-star freshman has been playing despite being labeled 'likely ineligible' by the NCAA
Memphis has been in contact with the NCAA and is moving toward a resolution that could soon end the controversy surrounding 5-star freshman James Wiseman and his eligibility, CBS Sports has learned. While no decision is imminent at this time, the NCAA, Memphis and Wiseman's family realize it's in everybody's best interests to reach an agreement rather than continue a high-profile and contentious legal battle that's risky, on some level, for each party.
The number of games Wiseman might be asked to sit out due to an alleged impermissible benefit his mother accepted from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway in 2017 is the biggest issue to resolve, a source told CBS Sports. The range of possible games is unclear.
The NCAA publicly acknowledged last week that it told Memphis that Wiseman, the presumptive No. 1 pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, is "likely ineligible" for what the school stated was a payment from Hardaway of approximately $11,500 designed to help the Wiseman family relocate from Nashville to Memphis. At the time, Hardaway was the coach at East High School. He was also labeled a Memphis booster, which means -- in the simplest of terms -- the NCAA has alleged that a Memphis booster provided an impermissible benefit to the mother of a recruitable student-athlete who ultimately enrolled at Memphis, in violation of NCAA rules.
Wiseman received a temporary restraining order against the NCAA last Friday -- at which point Memphis decided to play him against Illinois-Chicago. He played again Tuesday night against Oregon and is due back in court Monday. The hope, CBS Sports has learned, is to resolve this issue before then.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Griffin motivates his kids the right way
Griffin has a son playing for Illinois, a daughter playing for UConn and his youngest son just...
-
Top early-season tournaments
You don't have to wait until March Madness to be filling out brackets, November has several...
-
Podcast: Historical upset of UK
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss recruiting developments in the Big 12
-
UMass hits nearly full-court shot
Sean East makes the shot of his life in win over Northeastern
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes a tumble
The Wildcats had their 52-game winning streak against nonconference unranked teams at home...
-
LSU vs. VCU odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's LSU vs. VCU game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...