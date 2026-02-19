The South Florida Bulls will look to win their fifth game in a row when they battle the Memphis Tigers in a key American Conference matchup on Thursday. Memphis is coming off a 99-75 loss at Utah State on Saturday, while South Florida downed Florida Atlantic 83-81 on Sunday. The Tigers (12-13, 7-5 American), who have lost two in a row, are 2-8 on the road this season. The Bulls (18-8, 10-3 American), who lead the American, are 10-2 on their home court.

Tip-off from Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 34-8. South Florida is a 8.5-point favorite in the latest Memphis vs. South Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Memphis vs. South Florida spread: South Florida -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Memphis vs. South Florida over/under: 159.5 points Memphis vs. South Florida money line: Memphis +323, South Florida -422

Memphis vs. South Florida spread: South Florida -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Memphis vs. South Florida over/under: 159.5 points Memphis vs. South Florida money line: Memphis +323, South Florida -422 Memphis vs. South Florida picks: See picks at SportsLine Memphis vs. South Florida streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top South Florida vs. Memphis predictions

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (159.5 points). The Under has hit in each of the last three head-to-head matchups. The Under has also hit in five of the last eight South Florida games, including in each of the last three. The Tigers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games, while the Bulls are 5-5 ATS in their last 10.

The model projects the Tigers to have three players score 10.1 points or more, including Dug McDaniel's projected 15.5 points. The Bulls are projected to have five players score 10.8 or more points, led by Izaiyah Nelson, who is projected to score 16.7 points. The Under clears in over 50% of simulations.

How to make Memphis vs. South Florida picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?