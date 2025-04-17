Memphis star PJ Haggerty entered the transfer portal Thursday. Haggerty was the league's Player of the Year and a Second Team AP All-American.

Haggerty produced a career year, leading Memphis to 29 wins -- the program's most since 2012-13. The season culminated with AAC regular season and conference tournament championships. The Tigers earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament but were bounced in the first round by No. 12 seed Colorado State.

Haggerty was nation's third-leading scorer averaging 21.7 points per game and shot 36.4% from 3-point range. He also led the AAC in minutes played. He will be looking for his fourth school in four years after one-season stints at TCU and Tulsa.

Replacing both Haggerty will be a tall task for Hardaway and his staff, but they are already off to a fast start in the portal with four incoming additions led by South Carolina guard Zachary Davis and Western Kentucky's Julius Thedford. Temple guard Quante Berry is also committed to the Tigers alongside Ashton Hardaway, Penny's son, who began his career at Memphis before spending last season at Saint Mary's.