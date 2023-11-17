Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Alabama State 1-2, Memphis 2-0

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

The Alabama State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Memphis Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 17 more assists than your opponent, a fact Alabama State proved on Tuesday. They put a hurting on the Stormy Petrels at home to the tune of 115-51. The victory was just what Alabama State needed coming off of a 98-67 defeat in their prior matchup.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Memphis' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They enjoyed a cozy 70-55 victory over the Tigers on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Memphis.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jahvon Quinerly, who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Jaykwon Walton was another key contributor, earning 13 points.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 1-2. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Alabama State might still be hurting after the devastating 83-61 loss they got from Memphis in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Can Alabama State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.