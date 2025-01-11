Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Memphis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead East Carolina 38-22.

Memphis entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will East Carolina step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

East Carolina Pirates @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: East Carolina 9-7, Memphis 12-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Memphis is 9-1 against East Carolina since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

East Carolina is hoping to do what North Texas couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Memphis' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Memphis managed a 68-64 victory over North Texas.

PJ Haggerty was the offensive standout of the match as he went 11 for 14 en route to 27 points plus five rebounds and three steals.

Even though they won, Memphis struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, East Carolina had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They slipped by Temple 80-79 on Wednesday.

East Carolina can attribute much of their success to RJ Felton, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Jayshayne Woodard was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Memphis has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-3 record this season. As for East Carolina, their win bumped their record up to 9-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Memphis has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 41.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for East Carolina, though, as they've only made 27.5% of their threes this season. Given Memphis' sizable advantage in that area, East Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Memphis' opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-5 record against the spread vs East Carolina over their last seven matchups.

Odds

Memphis is a big 13-point favorite against East Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 16.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 9 out of their last 10 games against East Carolina.