We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the match hot, having won their last ten games.

Memphis scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Shockers 112-86 on the road. That 26 points margin sets a new team best for Memphis this season.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jaykwon Walton, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 3 assists, and Jahvon Quinerly, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that Quinerly posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was David Jones, who scored 19 points.

Meanwhile, the Bulls earned a 81-73 win over the Owls on Friday. South Florida was down 38-26 with 2:28 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.

South Florida can attribute much of their success to Kasean Pryor, who scored 29 points along with five steals and five blocks. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 15-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Bulls, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).

Memphis is a big 11-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157.5 points.

Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.