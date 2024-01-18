Who's Playing
South Florida Bulls @ Memphis Tigers
Current Records: South Florida 9-5, Memphis 15-2
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the South Florida Bulls are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the match hot, having won their last ten games.
Memphis scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Shockers 112-86 on the road. That 26 points margin sets a new team best for Memphis this season.
Memphis can attribute much of their success to Jaykwon Walton, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points and 3 assists, and Jahvon Quinerly, who shot 5-for-6 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 assists. That's the first time this season that Quinerly posted ten or more assists. Another player making a difference was David Jones, who scored 19 points.
Meanwhile, the Bulls earned a 81-73 win over the Owls on Friday. South Florida was down 38-26 with 2:28 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy eight-point win.
South Florida can attribute much of their success to Kasean Pryor, who scored 29 points along with five steals and five blocks. Those 29 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Selton Miguel, who scored 16 points.
The Tigers pushed their record up to 15-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Bulls, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.
Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-6 against the spread).
Odds
Memphis is a big 11-point favorite against South Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 157.5 points.
Series History
Memphis has won 7 out of their last 10 games against South Florida.
- Feb 08, 2023 - Memphis 99 vs. South Florida 81
- Dec 29, 2022 - Memphis 93 vs. South Florida 86
- Mar 03, 2022 - Memphis 73 vs. South Florida 64
- Mar 02, 2021 - Memphis 73 vs. South Florida 52
- Dec 29, 2020 - Memphis 58 vs. South Florida 57
- Feb 08, 2020 - South Florida 75 vs. Memphis 73
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 68 vs. South Florida 64
- Feb 02, 2019 - South Florida 84 vs. Memphis 78
- Mar 08, 2018 - Memphis 79 vs. South Florida 77
- Mar 01, 2018 - South Florida 75 vs. Memphis 51