Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Memphis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Tulane 46-29.

Memphis came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Tulane 13-9, Memphis 17-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.99

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Tulane Green Wave will face off in an American Athletic clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at FedExForum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Thursday, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Owls, taking the game 84-77. The win made it back-to-back wins for Memphis.

Memphis can attribute much of their success to David Jones, who shot 4-for-6 from deep and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. Jahvon Quinerly was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 92-80 victory over the Owls. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Tulane as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Kevin Cross was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Collin Holloway, who scored 21 points along with seven rebounds.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 17-6. As for the Green Wave, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Tulane struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-12 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a big 9-point favorite against Tulane, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 8.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 166 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.