Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Tulane 13-9, Memphis 17-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Tulane Green Wave and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 11th at FedExForum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tulane ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 92-80 victory over the Owls. The victory was some much needed relief for Tulane as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Among those leading the charge was Kevin Cross, who scored 27 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Collin Holloway was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Tigers beat the Owls 84-77 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Memphis.

Among those leading the charge was David Jones, who shot 4-for-6 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 19 points along with six assists and five rebounds.

The Green Wave's win bumped their record up to 13-9. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 17-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Sunday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Tulane hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Memphis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Tulane came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tigers in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 81-79. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tulane.