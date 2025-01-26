Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: UAB 12-7, Memphis 15-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Memphis Tigers and the UAB Blazers are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. The Tigers will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Memphis is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 156.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Wichita State by a score of 61-53 on Thursday. The 61-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

PJ Haggerty was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 11 en route to 22 points plus five rebounds and four steals. He has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyrese Hunter, who posted 16 points in addition to four steals.

Even though they won, Memphis struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

UAB aren't just finding success at home, as their game on Tuesday extended their overall winning streak to five. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with an 81-78 win over UTSA. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Blazers have posted since February 8, 2024.

UAB can attribute much of their success to Yaxel Lendeborg, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. Lendeborg's performance made up for a slower game against South Florida last Wednesday. Christian Coleman was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

Memphis has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for UAB, their win bumped their record up to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Memphis hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like UAB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Memphis' way against UAB in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, as Memphis made off with a 106-87 victory. Does Memphis have another victory up their sleeve, or will UAB turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Memphis has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UAB.