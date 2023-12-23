Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Vanderbilt 4-7, Memphis 9-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will be home for the holidays to greet the Vanderbilt Commodores at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Vanderbilt is crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Memphis will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

On Tuesday, the Tigers got the win against the Cavaliers by a conclusive 77-54. That 77-54 margin sets a new team best for Memphis this season.

David Jones was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 26 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Malcolm Dandridge, who scored nine points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 63-62 to the Catamounts on a last-minute layup From Vonterius Woolbright. Vanderbilt found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.7% worse than the opposition.

The losing side was boosted by Ezra Manjon, who scored 18 points.

Vanderbilt struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Tigers pushed their record up to 9-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.5 points per game. As for the Commodores, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Vanderbilt struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Memphis beat Vanderbilt 76-67 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Will Memphis repeat their success, or does Vanderbilt have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.