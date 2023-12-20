2nd Quarter Report

Only zero more halves stand between Memphis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are fully in control with a 77-54 lead over Virginia. Memphis has been led by David Jones, who has posted 26 points.

Memphis entered the game having won four straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it five, or will Virginia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Virginia 9-1, Memphis 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Virginia has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

Last Saturday, the Cavaliers skirted by the Huskies 56-54 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Reece Beekman with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The overall outcome was as expected, but Northeastern made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Beekman, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Beekman has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Memphis waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 79-77 win from a begrudging Tigerssquad.

Memphis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Jones out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals.

The Cavaliers pushed their record up to 9-1 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.

Virginia is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

Odds

Memphis is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130.5 points.

