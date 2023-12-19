Who's Playing

Virginia Cavaliers @ Memphis Tigers

Current Records: Virginia 9-1, Memphis 8-2

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Virginia has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Memphis Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, the Cavaliers skirted by the Huskies 56-54 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Reece Beekman with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The overall outcome was as expected, but Northeastern made it much more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Virginia can attribute much of their success to Beekman, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Beekman has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Memphis waltzed into their match Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. It was close, but they ultimately received the gift of a 79-77 win from a begrudging Tigerssquad.

Memphis got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Jones out in front who scored 22 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jahvon Quinerly, who scored 17 points along with six assists and three steals.

The Cavaliers pushed their record up to 9-1 with that victory, which was their 17th straight at home dating back to last season. As for the Tigers, their victory bumped their record up to 8-2.