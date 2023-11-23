The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off against the Memphis Tigers in the semifinals of the Battle 4 Atlantis 2023 on Thursday. Tip-off is from Imperial Arena in The Bahamas at 5 p.m. ET. Arkansas is 4-1, while Memphis is 4-0. The Razorbacks are favored by 1 point in the latest Arkansas vs. Memphis odds, and the over/under is 151 points via SportsLine Consensus. Before entering any Memphis vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2023-24 season on an 88-57 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Arkansas. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Arkansas vs. Memphis:

Arkansas vs. Memphis spread: Arkansas -1

Arkansas vs. Memphis over/under: 151 points

Arkansas vs. Memphis money line: Arkansas: -111, Memphis: -111

Arkansas vs. Memphis picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Arkansas

Arkansas will be less than 24 hours removed from a grueling 77-74 double-overtime victory over Stanford on Wednesday. Davonte Davis made two foul shots with seven seconds left for the final points in regulation and a foul shot with four seconds left in the first overtime period to give Arkansas a three-point lead before Stanford's Benny Gealer made a 3-pointer as time expired to send the game into a second overtime. Junior guard Tramon Mark had 25 points for Arkansas and is averaging 16.6 points per game this season.

Arkansas made its third straight NCAA Tournament last year, advancing to the Sweet 16 before falling to UConn, 88-65, in a 22-14 season. The Razorbacks are averaging 25 wins per season over their last three years. Trevon Brazile, a 6-foot-10 forward, was off to a strong start last season with 11.8 points and six rebounds per game over nine contests before tearing his ACL. He's averaging 11.4 points on 51.1% shooting with 8.6 rebounds this season to form a strong tandem with Mark, who is averaging 16.6 points per game after transferring in from Houston. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis has made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments under coach Penny Hardaway, who is entering his sixth season at the school. The Tigers have won at least 20 games in each of his first five seasons, including going 26-9 last year. Memphis' starting five are all transfer portal players as Hardaway is known as a strong recruiter and able to build relationships with top players. Those transfer portal acquisitions include David Jones, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who is averaging 14.5 points per game after averaging 13.2 points per game at St. John's last year.

Memphis defeated Michigan, 71-67, on Wednesday to improve to 4-0 as the five starters all from different schools last year have meshed together quickly. Ashton Hardaway, the son of the head coach, had 17 points while making 5 of 7 3-pointers off the bench on Wednesday and can provide a spark for the Tigers from the outside. See which team to pick here.

How to make Arkansas vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. Arkansas 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits well over 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Arkansas vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.