Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions by model on 42-27 roll

It's a battle of teams fighting to making the 2020 NCAA Tournament when the Cincinnati Bearcats host the Memphis Tigers in an AAC battle on Thursday night. Both teams were expected to be among the conference's elite, but both come in off losses over the weekend. Memphis (17-6) suffered a surprising 75-72 setback to South Florida on Saturday, while Cincinnati (15-8) was upset 72-71 in overtime Sunday.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Bearcats are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Cincinnati vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 138.

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Bearcats -6.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 138

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Bearcats -286, Tigers +227

CIN: Center Chris Vogt has blocked 11 shots in the past three games, and UC has 25.

MEM: Freshman guard Boogie Ellis is averaging 13 points over the past five games.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Cincinnati is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games following an ATS loss, and the Bearcats have a strong nucleus built around senior Jarron Cumberland, the reigning AAC Player of the Year. The guard leads the team in scoring (15.1) and assists (4.6) and has hit 32.1 percent on 109 3-point attempts. Cousin and fellow senior Jaevin Cumberland has made 35.6 percent of his team-high 149 tries and averages 9.4 points.

Vogt and senior forward Tre Scott also play central roles for the Bearcats, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games. The 7-foot-1 Vogt is the second-leading scorer at 12.7 points and grabs 6.1 rebounds and blocks 1.9 shots. Scott is the main man on the boards, pulling down 9.1, leads the team with 1.7 steals and chips in 10 points.

Why Memphis can cover

Even so, the Bearcats aren't a lock to cover the Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread. The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings, and the Tigers can wear teams down, boasting nine underclassmen who average at least 12.6 minutes per game. Freshman Precious Achiuwa has made an immediate impact. The forward leads the team in scoring (14.7 per game) and rebounds (9.8) and blocks 1.9 shots per contest. Tyler Harris (36.1 percent) and Boogie Ellis (33.1) are the main outside shooters, with a combined 199 attempts.

The Tigers are 6-3 against the spread with four or more days off, and they are strong on the defensive end. They rank second in the nation in opponents field-goal percentage at 36.4, allow 64.1 points per game and outscore opponents by almost 10.

