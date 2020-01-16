Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 16 predictions from proven simulation

The No. 22 Memphis Tigers attempt to bounce back from their first home loss when they host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Thursday. Tip-off from the FedExForum is set for 7 p.m. ET. Memphis (13-3, 2-1 AAC) won its first nine home games before dropping a 65-62 decision to Georgia on Jan. 4. The Tigers, who are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home contests versus teams with a losing road record, also lost their next outing at Wichita State before ending the brief skid with a 68-64 triumph at South Florida on Sunday.

Cincinnati (10-6, 3-1) is coming off its third win in four games, a 68-54 victory at UCF on Saturday. The Bearcats have won six consecutive meetings with Memphis and are 46-33 in the all-time series. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Cincinnati vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Cincinnati. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Cincinnati vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Tigers -4.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over-under: 141.5 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Tigers -234, Bearcats +186

MEM: F Precious Achiuwa is averaging 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds this season

CIN: Bearcats have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of last two games

Why Memphis can cover

The model knows that despite the fact they are in the midst of a losing streak in the series, the Tigers own a 22-15 record against the Bearcats at home. Memphis, which won 10 in a row before suffering back-to-back losses, could be on the verge of another run as it rallied from a 14-point deficit midway through the second half on Sunday and shot 57 percent in the session.

Achiuwa recorded his fifth consecutive double-double in the victory, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while matching his season high with five blocks. That effort helped him receive the AAC's Freshman of the Week honor for the second straight time as he averaged 22 points, 11.5 boards and 4.5 blocks in two contests.

Why Cincinnati can cover

Even though their overall record may not be an indication, the Bearcats have been strong defensively during during conference play. They rank first in the AAC in scoring defense (56.2 points), field-goal percentage defense (36.6) and 3-point percentage defense (21.7) while also leading the conference in rebounding defense (28.5).

Forward Trevon Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds against UCF for his fourth double-double of the campaign. The redshirt senior averaged 12 points, 10 boards and four steals in two games last week to earn a spot on the conference's Honor Roll while guard Jarron Cumberland has averaged 14.2 points and 5.8 assists over his last five contests.

How to make Memphis vs. Cincinnati picks

