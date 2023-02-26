An American Athletic battle is on tap between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Memphis Tigers at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExForum. Memphis is 21-7 overall and 12-1 at home, while Cincinnati is 19-10 overall and 4-5 on the road. The Tigers have won four of their last five games, while the Bearcats have been victories in five of their last seven.

The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. Cincinnati odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 151.5. Before entering any Cincinnati vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Memphis vs. Cincinnati spread: Memphis -5.5

Memphis vs. Cincinnati over/under: 151.5 points

Memphis vs. Cincinnati money line: Memphis -260, Cincinnati +210

What you need to know about Cincinnati

The Bearcats didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Temple Owls this past Wednesday, but they still walked away with an 88-83 win. Five players on Cincinnati scored in the double digits: guard David DeJulius (20), guard Landers Nolley II (20), guard Dan Skillings Jr. (15), guard Jeremiah Davenport (10), and forward Viktor Lakhin (10).

The Bearcats are led offensively by Nolley II, who's averaging 16.4 points per game this season. In Cincinnati's 75-68 loss to Memphis earlier this season, Nolley recorded 18 points, six rebounds and four assists.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Memphis beat the Wichita State Shockers 83-78 this past Thursday. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and had 18 points and five assists along with nine boards and three blocks. For the season, Williams is averaging 17.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are scoring 80 points per game on average this season, which ranks 23rd in the nation. Defensively, Memphis is giving up 73.2 points per contest.

