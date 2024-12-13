The 16th-ranked Clemson Tigers will take on the Memphis Tigers in a key non-conference matchup on Saturday. Clemson earned a 65-55 win at Miami on Dec. 7, while Memphis dropped an 85-72 decision to Arkansas State on Sunday. Memphis (7-2), which tied for fifth in the American Athletic Conference at 11-7 and was 22-10 overall in 2023-24, has lost two of three but is 1-0 on the road this year. Clemson (9-1), which tied for fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 11-9 and was 24-12 overall last season, has won six in a row and is 6-0 on their home court.

Tipoff from Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C., is set for 11 a.m. ET. Memphis won the only previous meeting between the schools, a 79-77 decision on Dec. 16, 2023. Clemson is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Memphis vs. Clemson odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Clemson vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 of the 2024-25 season on a 174-125 betting roll (+2196) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Clemson You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for Memphis vs. Clemson:

Memphis vs. Clemson spread: Clemson -6.5



Memphis vs. Clemson over/under: 143.5 points

Memphis vs. Clemson money line: Clemson -275, Memphis +220

MEM: Has hit the game total over in 18 of their last 32 games (+3.80 units)

CLEM: Has hit the team total under in 13 of their last 20 home games (+5.25 units)

Memphis vs. Clemson picks: See picks at SportsLine



Memphis vs. Clemson streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Clemson

Sixth-year senior guard Chase Hunter has started all 10 games this season. In 32.1 minutes of action, he is averaging 15.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals. He is connecting on 47% of his field goals, including 38.9% from 3-point range, and 83.3% of his free throws. He is coming off an 18-point, two-assist and two-rebound performance in the win at Miami (Fla.). He scored a season-high 30 points with six assists in an 84-71 loss at Boise State on Nov. 17.

Senior forward Ian Schieffelin is averaging a double-double on the season. In 10 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.8 minutes. He has registered five double-doubles, including a 15-point and 12-rebound effort in the win at Miami (Fla.). In a 70-66 win over fourth-ranked Kentucky on Dec. 3, he scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in 36 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Memphis

Sophomore guard P.J. Haggerty has reached 20 points scored in each of the last three games. He poured in 29 points, while adding four steals, three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes in the loss to Arkansas State. He scored 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a 90-76 loss to Auburn on Nov. 27. In nine games, all starts, Haggerty is averaging 23 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals in 36 minutes.

Senior guard Tyrese Hunter is one of four Memphis players averaging 10 or more points. In nine games, all starts, Hunter is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 33.8 minutes. He is connecting on 44.6% of his field goals, including a blistering 49% from 3-point range, and 73.3% of his free throws. In an 81-71 win over Louisiana Tech on Dec. 4, he scored 20 points, while adding six rebounds and two steals. See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. Clemson picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 151 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Memphis vs. Clemson, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,000 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.