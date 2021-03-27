It's a battle of top seeds when the Colorado State Rams face the Memphis Tigers on Saturday in the semifinals of the 2021 National Invitation Tournament in Frisco, Texas. The Rams (19-6) finished third in the Mountain West and have won eight of their past 10 games. They got past N.C. State 65-61 in the quarterfinals on Thursday night. Memphis (18-8) finished third in the American Athletic Conference and has won nine of 11, with the two losses by a combined five points to Houston. The Tigers advanced in the 2021 NIT bracket with a 59-56 win against Boise State on Thursday.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at Comerica Center. The Tigers are four-point favorites in the latest Colorado State vs. Memphis odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 138.

Colorado State vs. Memphis spread: Tigers -4

Colorado State vs. Memphis over-under: 138 points

Colorado State vs. Memphis money line: Rams +155, Tigers -180

CSU: G David Roddy has double-doubles in five of the last seven games

MEM: The Tigers average 16 assists per game, with seven players getting at least 1.4

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis is 10-2 against the spread in its last 12 games as a favorite, and defense is a focus for the Tigers. They allow opponents to score just 62.5 points per game, which ranks second in the AAC and 17th in the nation. Memphis gets nine steals per contest (10th in NCAA), pulls down nearly 40 rebounds and blocks almost five shots per contest. All-AAC first-teamer Landers Nolley II does it all for the Tigers, averaging a team-high 12.7 points and adding four rebounds and 1.2 steals, and Lester Quinones scores 9.3 points and 5.5 rebounds and hounds on defense.

The Tigers are 13-3 against the spread in their last 16 overall, and Nolley leads a Memphis team that hits more than 35 percent of its 3-pointers. He has hit at a 36.6-percent clip on a team-high 153 tries, while AAC co-Sixth Man of the Year Boogie Ellis is at 38.2 percent. Forward DeAndre Williams leads the team in assists (3.4) and steals (2.2) while chipping in 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds, and 6-foot-10 center Moussa Cisse, the AAC Freshman of the Year, averages 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Why Colorado State can cover

Colorado State is 5-2-1 against the spread in its last eight neutral-site games, and the Rams score more than 74 points per game. Sophomore forward David Roddy earned first-team All-MWC honors as he averages nearly a double-double at 16.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. The Rams allow less than 66 points per game and outscore opponents by nearly nine. The perimeter defense is especially strong, with opposing shooters hitting less than 30 percent from 3-point range, which ranks 24th in the nation.

The Rams, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Saturday games, shoot better than 47 percent from the field and led the MWC in that category, with Roddy second at 51.6. Guard Isaiah Stevens was second in the conference in assists (5.4) and averages more than 15 points. Guard Kendle Moore also scores in double figures at 10.1 and averages 1.4 steals, while Adam Thistlewood chips in 9.4 points and nearly four rebounds.

