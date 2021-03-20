The Memphis Tigers will take on the Dayton Flyers at noon ET on Saturday at The Super Pit in Denton, Tex., for a 2021 NIT matchup. Dayton is 14-9 overall, while the Tigers are 16-8 on the season. Both teams have been strong against the spread of late, with the Tigers covering in their last six games and Dayton covering in 10 of its last 15.

Both teams lost key players to the draft last year but rebounded well to make the 2021 NIT bracket. The Tigers are favored by five points in the latest Memphis vs. Dayton odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 137.5. Before entering any Dayton vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Memphis vs. Dayton spread: Memphis -5

Memphis vs. Dayton over-under: 137.5 points

Memphis vs. Dayton money line: Memphis -200, Dayton +170

What you need to know about Memphis

Memphis enters the NIT 2021 with two losses against Houston in its last three games. That includes a 76-74 setback in the AAC Tournament semifinals. In that game, Memphis was boosted by guard Boogie Ellis, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Ellis is one of five players on the Memphis roster averaging at least 9.0 points per game with Landers Nolley leading the team with 12.6 points per game. On any given night, any of those five players can carry the scoring load for Penny Hardaway's squad and that certainly makes them more difficult to defend.

What you need to know about Dayton

Dayton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as it fell 73-68 to the VCU Rams. The top scorer for the Flyers was guard Jalen Crutcher (21 points). Crutcher has proven himself as one of the nation's best point guards this season by averaging 18.1 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.6, which places them fourth in college basketball. But Dayton ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal shooting, making 47.6 percent of its attempts on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an intriguing matchup.

How to make Memphis vs. Dayton picks

