Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Memphis

Current Records: East Carolina 10-6; Memphis 11-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 3-9 against the Memphis Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Pirates and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 72-71 at home and the Tigers taking the second 71-54.

East Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the UCF Knights when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. It was close but no cigar for East Carolina as they fell 64-61 to UCF. Guard Javon Small had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only five points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Memphis came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, falling 96-89. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kendric Davis, who had 31 points and seven assists in addition to six rebounds.

The Pirates have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

East Carolina is now 10-6 while Memphis sits at 11-4. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: East Carolina has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 32nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Tigers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 26th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.