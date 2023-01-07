Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Memphis
Current Records: East Carolina 10-6; Memphis 11-4
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates are 3-9 against the Memphis Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Pirates and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 72-71 at home and Memphis taking the second 71-54.
East Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the UCF Knights when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. East Carolina fell just short of UCF by a score of 64-61. Guard Javon Small had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, falling 96-89. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kendric Davis, who had 31 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.
The Pirates are now 10-6 while Memphis sits at 11-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Memphis' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 28th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Memphis have won nine out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.
- Jan 27, 2022 - Memphis 71 vs. East Carolina 54
- Jan 15, 2022 - East Carolina 72 vs. Memphis 71
- Feb 06, 2021 - Memphis 66 vs. East Carolina 59
- Jan 24, 2021 - Memphis 80 vs. East Carolina 53
- Feb 19, 2020 - Memphis 77 vs. East Carolina 73
- Feb 13, 2019 - Memphis 79 vs. East Carolina 69
- Jan 10, 2019 - Memphis 78 vs. East Carolina 72
- Mar 04, 2018 - Memphis 90 vs. East Carolina 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - East Carolina 88 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 57 vs. East Carolina 50
- Mar 06, 2016 - Memphis 83 vs. East Carolina 53
- Jan 24, 2016 - East Carolina 84 vs. Memphis 83