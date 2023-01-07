Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Memphis

Current Records: East Carolina 10-6; Memphis 11-4

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates are 3-9 against the Memphis Tigers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Pirates and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2 p.m. ET at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with East Carolina winning the first 72-71 at home and Memphis taking the second 71-54.

East Carolina lost a heartbreaker to the UCF Knights when they met last February, and they left with a heavy heart again on Wednesday. East Carolina fell just short of UCF by a score of 64-61. Guard Javon Small had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 31 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Tigers came up short against the Tulane Green Wave on Sunday, falling 96-89. Memphis' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Kendric Davis, who had 31 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

The Pirates are now 10-6 while Memphis sits at 11-4. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: East Carolina has only been able to knock down 41.50% percent of their shots, which is the 34th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Memphis' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 28th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won nine out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.