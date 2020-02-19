Memphis vs. East Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Memphis vs. East Carolina basketball game
Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Memphis
Current Records: East Carolina 10-16; Memphis 17-8
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates haven't won a contest against the Memphis Tigers since Feb. 3 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. East Carolina and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at FedExForum. These two teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Cincinnati Bearcats took down East Carolina 70-67 on Sunday. Forward Jayden Gardner wasn't much of a difference maker for the Pirates and finished with 15 points on 7-for-20 shooting and turned the ball over five times in his 40 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 64-61 to the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday. Guard Tyler Harris (16 points) and forward Precious Achiuwa (16 points) were the top scorers for Memphis.
East Carolina is now 10-16 while Memphis sits at 17-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Pirates come into the game boasting the 32nd most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 3.1. But Memphis is even better: they enter the matchup with 6.3 blocked shots per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 13-point favorite against the Pirates, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won five out of their last seven games against East Carolina.
- Feb 13, 2019 - Memphis 79 vs. East Carolina 69
- Jan 10, 2019 - Memphis 78 vs. East Carolina 72
- Mar 04, 2018 - Memphis 90 vs. East Carolina 70
- Feb 03, 2018 - East Carolina 88 vs. Memphis 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Memphis 57 vs. East Carolina 50
- Mar 06, 2016 - Memphis 83 vs. East Carolina 53
- Jan 24, 2016 - East Carolina 84 vs. Memphis 83
