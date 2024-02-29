We've got another exciting American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule as the East Carolina Pirates will host the Memphis Tigers. East Carolina is 14-13 overall and 11-7 at home, while Memphis is 20-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Tigers own a 25-5 all-time record versus the Pirates, including winning eight of the last nine matchups. ECU is 12-13-1 against the spread in the 2023-24 college basketball season, while Memphis is just 10-18 versus the line.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET from Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, N.C. The Tigers are favored by 4 points in the latest East Carolina vs. Memphis odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 146 points. Before entering any Memphis vs. East Carolina picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

East Carolina vs. Memphis spread: East Carolina +4

East Carolina vs. Memphis over/under: 146 points

East Carolina vs. Memphis money line: East Carolina: +144, Memphis: -173

What you need to know about East Carolina

East Carolina unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Saturday as it took a 70-52 bruising from the Rice Owls. RJ Felton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Less helpful for East Carolina was Brandon Johnson's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Outside shooting has been a problem for the Pirates all year as they're knocking down just 31.2% of 3-point attempts. However, ECU's strength is defending the 3-point line as it holds opponents to just 30.8% from beyond the arc, which ranks in the top 10% of the nation. While the Pirates are coming off a loss to Rice, they are an outstanding 8-3-1 against the spread when coming off a defeat.

What you need to know about Memphis

We saw a pretty high 161-over/under line set for Memphis' previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. It snuck past the Florida Atlantic Owls with a 78-74 victory on Sunday. Memphis can attribute much of its success to David Jones, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 21 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Jones is excelling in his first season in Memphis after beginning his college career at DePaul before transferring to St. John's. He leads the AAC with 21.7 points per game and 2.1 steals per game while ranking in the top five of the conference in both field goal percentage and rebounds per game. While Memphis is just a game under .500 ATS in non-conference matchups (6-7), it hasn't had the same success in the AAC, going 4-11 ATS in conference games.

