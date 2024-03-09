Saturday's schedule of college basketball games on CBS will get started in the early afternoon with a big one in the American Athletic Conference as Memphis heads to Boca Raton, Florida, to take on Florida Atlantic in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Tigers take on the Owls just two weeks removed from a close-shave Memphis home win, part of a four-game active winning streak it looks to extend to five heading into the postseason.

FAU has been nails at home against league opponents and for most of the season, setting up what could be a springboard for the Owls entering the postseason coming off a Final Four run a year ago. They are 12-1 on the season inside Baldwin Arena with the one loss coming in the first month of the season in a stunner to Bryant.

How to watch FAU vs. Memphis live

Date: Saturday, March 9 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Baldwin Arena -- Boca Raton

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free)

Streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime (Try It Free)

Memphis vs. FAU prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

FAU has been hot and cold at home this season in terms of covering the spread as a favorite (6-7), but as a single-digit home favorite it has handled business and been up for big games. Saturday qualifies as such. I'll lay the seven with FAU as it looks to go out on a high note to end the regular season. Prediction: FAU -6.5



Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Kyle Boone David Cobb Jerry Palm Chip Patterson Cameron Salerno FAU -6.5 Memphis Memphis FAU Memphis FAU Memphis Memphis S/U FAU FAU FAU FAU FAU FAU FAU

