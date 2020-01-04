Memphis vs. Georgia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Memphis vs. Georgia basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgia @ Memphis
Current Records: Georgia 9-3; Memphis 12-1
What to Know
The Georgia Bulldogs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #9 Memphis Tigers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Both of these red-hot teams will try to put the other on ice to keep their winning streaks alive.
UGA entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They ended the year with a bang, routing the Austin Peay Governors 78-48. F Rayshaun Hammonds (17 points) was the top scorer for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Memphis wrapped up 2019 with an 84-73 victory over the Tulane Green Wave. Five players on the Tigers scored in the double digits: G Lester Quinones (16), G Damion Baugh (15), F Precious Achiuwa (14), F D.J. Jeffries (14), and G Tyler Harris (12).
The wins brought UGA up to 9-3 and the Tigers to 12-1. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: UGA rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.2 on average. Memphis has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the game with 47.70% field goal percentage, good for 22nd best in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
