Memphis vs. Georgia: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview

FedExForum in Memphis will be rocking on Saturday as Georgia (9-3) heads to Memphis to take on the No. 9 Memphis Tigers on their home court. After nearly a week away from competition, it's the Tigers' first tilt of 2020. And if it's one thing they carry into the new year, it's momentum. Memphis has won 10-straight leading into this game -- its final nonconference showdown before AAC play picks back up. A win over Georgia would solidify the wave of optimism surrounding the program before they go on a two-game road trip.

Georgia won't make things easy for Memphis, and it has the roster to play spoiler here. Even as an underdog, the Dawgs have a pair of first-round prospects in Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds capable of leading UGA to a win on any given night against any team. Averaging a combined 32.8 points per game, Memphis has its work cut out to try and stop the dynamic inside-out Georgia duo.

Memphis, though, is positioned well to do exactly that. Despite its youth, this team has shown a ferocity on defense that has given teams fits, particularly on the perimeter. Between Damion Baugh, Alex Lomax, Boogie Ellis and Tyler Harris, coach Penny Hardaway has length and speed to run at Edwards, who has emerged as the frontrunner to be the No. 1 pick this summer.

Viewing information

When : Saturday, 1 p.m.



: Saturday, 1 p.m. Where : FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access



CBS | CBS All-Access Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Georgia: After an 11-win campaign last season, Georgia's already grabbed nine wins in 12 games this season in Tom Crean's second season. Now the real tests begin. Georgia's not fared well in its big games overall, with a 2-3 record against top-100 KenPom teams, and now faces a slate of eight-straight top-100 clubs with Memphis being the first of that schedule before conference play begins. If Edwards plays up to his potential, UGA will have a shot to pull off a biggie on the road. He's gone cold from 3 of late but is averaging 18.8 points per game as the focal point of the offense.

Memphis: One would think losing former No. 1 recruit James Wiseman would make a team like Memphis stumble. One, however, would be mistaken. Since losing Wiseman to an NCAA suspension in mid-November, the Tigers have ripped off 10 wins in a row. No matter Saturday's outcome, they've already secured more wins ahead of league play than any other year since they moved to the AAC.

Game prediction, pick

Penny Hardaway has been without two projected starters for much of the season but still has Memphis off to a 12-1 start featuring wins over NC State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. It's been a remarkable run and something that suggests the Tigers are still the AAC favorites even without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. In fact, Memphis is 10-0 without Wiseman and should improve on that after Saturday's home game against Georgia. The only away-from-home victory Tom Crean's Bulldogs have recorded is an 80-77 win over a non-Division I team (Chaminade). So I'll take Memphis to cover this number. Pick: Memphis - 8.5 (Gary Parrish).

[Which teams should you back to make the Final Four and win it all? Join SportsLine today and get projected scores and stats from 10,000 simulations, plus get Vegas insider picks, fantasy advice and much more!]