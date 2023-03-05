Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 28-2; Memphis 23-7

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the #1 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET March 5 at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the SMU Mustangs on the road on Thursday as they won 81-62. Guard Kendric Davis gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes for Memphis.

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Wichita State Shockers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 83-66. Guard Jamal Shead and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 25 points and the latter had 24 points.

Memphis is now 23-7 while the Cougars sit at 28-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them second in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Memphis.