Who's Playing

Houston @ Memphis

Current Records: Houston 28-2; Memphis 23-7

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the #1 Houston Cougars will face off in an American Athletic clash at noon ET March 5 at FedExForum. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the SMU Mustangs on the road on Thursday as they won 81-62. Guard Kendric Davis gave his former team something to remember him by as he posted a double-double on 23 points and ten dimes for Memphis.

Meanwhile, Houston strolled past the Wichita State Shockers with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 83-66. Guard Jamal Shead and guard Marcus Sasser were among the main playmakers for Houston as the former had 25 points and the latter had 24 points.

Memphis is now 23-7 while the Cougars sit at 28-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Tigers enter the matchup with a 48.40% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Houston have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.50%, which places them second in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 14 games against Memphis.

  • Feb 19, 2023 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 64
  • Mar 13, 2022 - Houston 71 vs. Memphis 53
  • Mar 06, 2022 - Memphis 75 vs. Houston 61
  • Feb 12, 2022 - Memphis 69 vs. Houston 59
  • Mar 13, 2021 - Houston 76 vs. Memphis 74
  • Mar 07, 2021 - Houston 67 vs. Memphis 64
  • Mar 08, 2020 - Houston 64 vs. Memphis 57
  • Feb 22, 2020 - Memphis 60 vs. Houston 59
  • Mar 16, 2019 - Houston 61 vs. Memphis 58
  • Jan 06, 2019 - Houston 90 vs. Memphis 77
  • Feb 22, 2018 - Memphis 91 vs. Houston 85
  • Feb 26, 2017 - Houston 72 vs. Memphis 71
  • Jan 19, 2017 - Memphis 70 vs. Houston 67
  • Feb 10, 2016 - Houston 98 vs. Memphis 90