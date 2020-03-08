Memphis vs. Houston odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 8 predictions by model on 72-48 run

Two teams with a lot at stake collide on Sunday when the Memphis Tigers face the No. 21 Houston Cougars. The Tigers (21-9) can lock down the No. 4 seed and a bye in next week's American Athletic Conference Tournament with a win, while the Cougars (22-8) can gain a share of the AAC regular-season title with a victory and a Wichita State triumph over Tulsa. Memphis leads the all-time series 33-17.

Tip-off from the Fertitta Center is set for noon ET. The Cougars are nine-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Houston odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135.

Memphis vs. Houston spread: Houston -9

Memphis vs. Houston over-under: 135 points

Memphis vs. Houston money line: Memphis +349, Houston -468

MEM: The Tigers are averaging 72.5 points per game

HOU: The Cougars are fourth nationally in total rebounds at 41.4

Why Houston can cover

The Cougars just know how to win and are tied with Michigan as the eighth-winningest team in NCAA Division I since the start of the 2017-18 season, posting an 82-20 record, and are 55-12 since 2018-19. Only Gonzaga (94), Virginia (88), Duke (85), Villanova (85), Kansas (84), Michigan State (83) and New Mexico State (83) have more wins than Houston in that three-year span.

Offensively, sophomore guard Caleb Mills leads the Cougars in scoring at 13.5 points per game. He has been on fire of late, scoring 15 or more in four straight games and is averaging 20.8 points during that stretch, including a season-high 27-point performance in a 76-43 win against Tulsa on Feb. 19.

Why Memphis can cover

Even so, the Cougars aren't a lock to cover the Houston vs. Memphis spread. That's because the Tigers have been dominant in the state of Texas in March, going 23-3 over the years, including 8-0 at Houston and 6-0 in the Fertitta Center. They also lead the nation in field goal percentage defense at 36.1.

Freshman forward Precious Achiuwa has been on a roll. He is averaging 15.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game with 17 double-doubles on the season. His best scoring game was a 25-point performance in a win over Mississippi on Nov. 23, while his best rebounding effort was 22 against Tulsa on Feb. 29, when he also dropped in 22 points.

