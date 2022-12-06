Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Memphis

Current Records: Little Rock 2-6; Memphis 6-2

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers will play host again and welcome the Little Rock Trojans to FedExForum, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Memphis didn't have too much trouble with the Ole Miss Rebels at home this past Saturday as they won 68-57. Memphis' forward DeAndre Williams did his thing and posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with seven assists.

Meanwhile, a win for Little Rock just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 90-68 loss to the San Francisco Dons might stick with them for a while. Little Rock was surely aware of their 18-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. The top scorer for Little Rock was guard D.J. Smith (16 points).

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 27.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Trojans have struggled against the spread on the road.

Memphis' victory brought them up to 6-2 while Little Rock's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 2-6. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 32nd in college basketball. Less enviably, Little Rock is 360th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 83.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Trojans.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 27.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 26.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won all of the games they've played against Little Rock in the last eight years.