The No. 1 seed Memphis Tigers look to win their first National Invitation Tournament championship since 2002 when they take on the No. 4 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday. The Bulldogs (18-14), who have never won an NIT title, placed ninth in the Southeastern Conference at 8-10. The Tigers (19-8), who are taking part in their third NIT championship game, placed third in the American Athletic Conference at 11-4. A win by Memphis would be its fourth straight and close the season with victories in 11 of its final 13 games. Mississippi State has won three in a row and seven of its last 10 games.

Tip-off from Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, is set for noon ET. Memphis leads the all-time series 13-11, including a 4-2 edge in games at a neutral site. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Memphis odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 135.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Mississippi State picks, check out the 2021 NIT Championship predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Memphis vs. Mississippi State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Mississippi State vs. Memphis:

Mississippi State vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -4.5

Mississippi State vs. Memphis over-under: 135.5 points

Mississippi State vs. Memphis money line: Mississippi State +160, Memphis -190

MSU: The Bulldogs are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games

MEM: The Tigers are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

Why Mississippi State can cover

The Bulldogs moved into the championship game after defeating Louisiana Tech 84-62 in Saturday's semifinals. Sophomore guard Iverson Molinar leads the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game, including a career-high 25 points against Tech, scoring 20 in the second half. He is also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and one steal per game. Mississippi State is 21-10 when Molinar scores 10 or more points. He has scored 10 or more points in 30 of his 36 starts.

Also leading the way is sophomore guard D.J. Stewart Jr., who averages 16.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Against Louisiana Tech, Stewart opened the game red hot, scoring 19 first-half points before finishing with 23. Stewart is an All-SEC second-team selection and has scored in double figures in 26 of 32 games this year. He has scored 20 or more points in each game of the tournament.

Why Memphis can cover

The Tigers advanced to the title game with an impressive 90-67 win over Colorado State in Saturday's semifinal. Sophomore Landers Nolley II leads the Tigers in scoring at 13.3 points per game, including a 27-point effort on Saturday. He scored 21 points in the win over Dayton and has scored in double figures in 17 games, including six with 20 or more. He has one double-double, an 18-point, 10-rebound effort against Central Florida on Feb. 3.

Junior forward Deandre Williams has also played a big role in the Tigers' success, averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He has reached double figures in 15 games, including seven of the last eight games. He has also registered three double-doubles, including a 17-point, 11-rebound performance at SMU on Jan. 28. Williams had 21 points, nine rebounds and four steals against Colorado State.

