Memphis vs. New Orleans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New Orleans @ No. 9 Memphis

Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; Memphis 10-1

What to Know

The #9 Memphis Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Privateers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.

Memphis was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 53 turnovers, they took down the Jackson State Tigers 77-49 on Saturday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to F Precious Achiuwa, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday, falling 87-79.

Memphis' victory lifted them to 10-1 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.70% on the season. But the Privateers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.40%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.