Memphis vs. New Orleans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Memphis vs. New Orleans basketball game
Who's Playing
New Orleans @ No. 9 Memphis
Current Records: New Orleans 4-7; Memphis 10-1
What to Know
The #9 Memphis Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Privateers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the game hot, having won eight in a row.
Memphis was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 53 turnovers, they took down the Jackson State Tigers 77-49 on Saturday. Memphis can attribute much of their success to F Precious Achiuwa, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday, falling 87-79.
Memphis' victory lifted them to 10-1 while New Orleans' defeat dropped them down to 4-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis rank 33rd in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 46.70% on the season. But the Privateers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.40%, which places them 22nd in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Privateers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 146
Series History
Memphis won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 21, 2017 - Memphis 63 vs. New Orleans 52
-
