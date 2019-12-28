Memphis vs. New Orleans odds: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 28 predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between New Orleans and Memphis. Here are the results:
The No. 9 Memphis Tigers will take on the New Orleans Privateers at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is 10-1 overall and 7-0 at home, while New Orleans is 4-7 overall and 0-6 on the road. Memphis is 7-3-1 against the spread so far this season while New Orleans is a disappointing 2-4-1 against the number when playing fellow Division-I opponents. The programs met two years ago with Memphis winning 63-52. The Tigers are favored by 25.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. New Orleans odds, while the over-under is set at 145.5. Before entering any New Orleans vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. Anybody who followed it during that span has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Memphis vs. New Orleans 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 53 turnovers, Memphis took down Jackson State 77-49 on Saturday. Memphis forward Precious Achiuwa was one of the most active players for the squad as he had 20 points along with nine rebounds. Achiuwa is averaging 13.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and the McDonald's All-American.
He's become the focal point of the program with James Wiseman electing to sit out the rest of the season to focus on the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-9 forward has four double-doubles this season and has topped 20 points in three separate games.
Meanwhile, New Orleans came up short against Sam Houston State on Saturday, falling 87-79. Mark Slessinger's squad is averaging 79.3 points per game and is led by guards Bryson Robinson and Troy Green. Robinson is averaging 16.1 points per game while Green is averaging 13.5 points per game.
They're also two of the best free-throw shooting guards in the nation, as Robinson hasn't missed a free-throw attempt all season while Green is shooting 97 percent from the charity stripe. As a team, New Orleans ranks fifth in Division-I shooting 80.1 percent from the line this season.
So who wins Memphis vs. New Orleans? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
