Memphis vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss basketball game

Who's Playing

No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Memphis 4-1; Ole Miss 4-0

What to Know

The #16 Memphis Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Memphis took down the Little Rock Trojans 68-58.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 65-52 over the Seattle Redhawks.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tigers came up short against Ole Miss when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 85-77. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Ole Miss have won both of the games they've played against Memphis in the last five years.

  • Dec 03, 2016 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Memphis 77
  • Dec 18, 2015 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Memphis 79
