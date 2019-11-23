Memphis vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Memphis vs. Ole Miss basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)
Current Records: Memphis 4-1; Ole Miss 4-0
What to Know
The #16 Memphis Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Memphis took down the Little Rock Trojans 68-58.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 65-52 over the Seattle Redhawks.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
The Tigers came up short against Ole Miss when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 85-77. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Rebels.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 145
Series History
Ole Miss have won both of the games they've played against Memphis in the last five years.
- Dec 03, 2016 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Memphis 77
- Dec 18, 2015 - Ole Miss 85 vs. Memphis 79
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oklahoma State gets NOA from NCAA
Former Cowboys assistant Lamont Evans, who was found guilty of federal crimes, charged with...
-
Podcast: Blue Devils facing Hoyas
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss Tom Izzo's frustration with transfer waivers
-
How to watch: Miss. State at Marquette
How to watch the Bulldogs take on the Golden Eagles
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 1 Duke faces Hoyas
Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils are 5-0 following Thursday's blowout of Cal
-
LSU vs. Utah State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Utah State vs. LSU game 10,000 times.
-
Liberty vs. Morgan St. odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Morgan State vs. Liberty game 10,000...
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...