Memphis vs. Ole Miss: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 16 Memphis (home) vs. Ole Miss (away)

Current Records: Memphis 4-1; Ole Miss 4-0

What to Know

The #16 Memphis Tigers will take on the Ole Miss Rebels at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 45 turnovers, Memphis took down the Little Rock Trojans 68-58.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss also played a game with a lot of turnovers (27) and won 65-52 over the Seattle Redhawks.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The Tigers came up short against Ole Miss when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 85-77. Maybe Memphis will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a 4-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 145

Series History

Ole Miss have won both of the games they've played against Memphis in the last five years.