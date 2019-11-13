Memphis vs. Oregon odds, line: 2019 Phil Knight Invitational picks, best predictions from proven simulation

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks attempt to take down a fellow top-25 team when they meet the 13th-ranked Memphis Tigers on Tuesday in the 2019 Phil Knight Invitational. The Ducks have made easy work of their first two opponents this season, but face a tougher task this time around as they look to earn coach Dana Altman his 23rd consecutive winning season. Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland for the first-ever meeting between the schools is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are four-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Memphis odds after the line opened at three, while the over-under for total points scored is 145. Before making any Memphis vs. Oregon picks, see the up-to-the-minute college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against-the-spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

The model knows that Altman gets the most out of his players, as he became Oregon's all-time leader in wins with a season-opening victory over Fresno State.

The model knows that Altman gets the most out of his players, as he became Oregon's all-time leader in wins with a season-opening victory over Fresno State. He notched his 237th triumph on Saturday as the Ducks cruised to a 106-75 win over Boise State in which Anthony Mathis scored a career-high 30 points. Mathis hit nine three-pointers in that contest, finishing one shy of the school record set in 2006 by Tajuan Porter against Portland State.

Oregon, which is 12-1 against the spread in its last 13 games, shot 70 percent (42-for-60) versus Boise State, falling just short of the school record of 71 percent set in 1983 against Arizona. Oregon covered with ease as well, winning by 31 as a 10-point favorite.

But just because the Ducks cruised in their last contest does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Memphis spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Tigers also have recorded a pair of blowout victories to start their season. After trouncing South Carolina State by 33 points, Memphis rolled to a 92-46 win over UIC on Friday. Boogie Ellis made six 3-pointers, finishing one shy of the school record for a freshman, while the Tigers limited the Flames to 24.2 percent shooting.

In the midst of a legal battle with the NCAA over his eligibility, Wiseman has played and been a force for Memphis, registering 45 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks in his first two games. The 7-1 center, who recorded a double-double (28 points, 11 boards) in his debut, was named the AAC Freshman of the Week and Lute Olson National Player of the Week for his efforts.

So who wins Oregon vs. Memphis?