Memphis vs. Oregon odds, line, spread: 2019 Phil Knight Invitational picks, predictions from proven simulation

The Oregon Ducks continue their quest for a 10th consecutive 20-win season when they take on James Wiseman and the No. 13 Memphis Tigers in a battle of ranked teams in the 2019 Phil Knight Invitational on Tuesday. The 14th-ranked Ducks (2-0) have posted nine straight 20-win campaigns for the first time since 1923-32, a span during which they reached the plateau 10 seasons in a row. Tip-off from the Moda Center in Portland for the first-ever meeting between the schools is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Ducks are 4-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. Oregon odds, while the over-under for total points is 145.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Oregon picks, see the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated against-the-spread college basketball picks the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It began the 2019-20 season hitting 60 percent of its top-rated spread selections.

Now the model has dialed in on Memphis vs. Oregon. We can tell you it's leaning over, but it's also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in over 60 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

The model knows the Ducks have been almost perfect against the spread of late, going 12-1 in their last 13 games. They also have covered in each of their last eight neutral-site contests. Oregon is led by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who has made 111 consecutive starts -- the longest current streak in the nation.

Pritchard passed Luke Ridnour for third place on the Ducks' all-time assists list by notching seven in Saturday's 106-75 win over Boise State to increase his career total to 501. He trails Aaron Brooks for fifth in school history with 202 3-pointers and needs 43 points to pass Joseph Young (1,388) for 17th. Oregon has hit from beyond the arc in 751 consecutive games, last missing on Feb. 6, 1997 against Washington.

But just because the Ducks posted a 31-point triumph in their last contest does not guarantee they will cover the Oregon vs. Memphis spread on Tuesday.

That's because the Tigers also have recorded a pair of blowout victories to start their season. After trouncing South Carolina State by 33 points, Memphis rolled to a 92-46 win over UIC on Friday. Boogie Ellis made six 3-pointers, finishing one shy of the school record for a freshman, while the Tigers limited the Flames to 24.2 percent shooting.

In the midst of a legal battle with the NCAA over his eligibility, Wiseman has played and been a force for Memphis, registering 45 points, 20 rebounds and eight blocks in his first two games. The 7-1 center, who recorded a double-double (28 points, 11 boards) in his debut, was named the AAC Freshman of the Week and Lute Olson National Player of the Week for his efforts.

So who wins Oregon vs. Memphis? And which side of the spread can you bank on in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Oregon vs. Memphis spread to jump on Tuesday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,700 on its college basketball picks the last three years.