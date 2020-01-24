Memphis vs. SMU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Memphis vs. SMU basketball game
Who's Playing
SMU @ Memphis
Current Records: SMU 14-4; Memphis 14-4
What to Know
The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #20 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Mustangs should still be riding high after a big victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.
SMU made easy work of the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday and carried off an 84-64 win. It was another big night for G Kendric Davis, who had 15 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Memphis took a serious blow against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, falling 80-40. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Memphis was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.
SMU suffered a grim 83-61 defeat to Memphis when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Mustangs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
SMU have won four out of their last six games against Memphis.
- Jan 19, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 14, 2018 - Memphis 70 vs. SMU 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - SMU 103 vs. Memphis 62
- Dec 27, 2016 - SMU 58 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 25, 2016 - SMU 69 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - SMU 80 vs. Memphis 68
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Top 25 And 1: Spartans out of top 10
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home