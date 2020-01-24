Memphis vs. SMU: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

SMU @ Memphis

Current Records: SMU 14-4; Memphis 14-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #20 Memphis Tigers at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at FedExForum. The Mustangs should still be riding high after a big victory, while Memphis will be looking to right the ship.

SMU made easy work of the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday and carried off an 84-64 win. It was another big night for G Kendric Davis, who had 15 points and nine assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Memphis took a serious blow against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, falling 80-40. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Memphis was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

SMU suffered a grim 83-61 defeat to Memphis when the two teams previously met in January of last year. Can the Mustangs avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

SMU have won four out of their last six games against Memphis.