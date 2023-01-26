Who's Playing

SMU @ Memphis

Current Records: SMU 7-13; Memphis 15-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 73-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 70-63.

Memphis bagged a 75-68 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of forward DeAndre Williams, who had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Kendric Davis, who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-69 to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but SMU had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of forward Efe Odigie, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 70-63. Memphis' win shoved SMU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SMU have won nine out of their last 13 games against Memphis.