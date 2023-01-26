Who's Playing
SMU @ Memphis
Current Records: SMU 7-13; Memphis 15-5
What to Know
The Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 73-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 70-63.
Memphis bagged a 75-68 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sunday. Memphis relied on the efforts of forward DeAndre Williams, who had 26 points in addition to eight rebounds, and guard Kendric Davis, who had 21 points and six assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for SMU as they fell 71-69 to the Wichita State Shockers on Sunday. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but SMU had been the slight favorite coming in. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of forward Efe Odigie, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.
The Tigers were able to grind out a solid win over the Mustangs when the two teams previously met in March of last year, winning 70-63. Memphis' win shoved SMU out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SMU have won nine out of their last 13 games against Memphis.
- Mar 12, 2022 - Memphis 70 vs. SMU 63
- Feb 20, 2022 - SMU 73 vs. Memphis 57
- Jan 20, 2022 - SMU 70 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 28, 2021 - SMU 67 vs. Memphis 65
- Jan 26, 2021 - Memphis 76 vs. SMU 72
- Feb 25, 2020 - SMU 58 vs. Memphis 53
- Jan 25, 2020 - SMU 74 vs. Memphis 70
- Jan 19, 2019 - Memphis 83 vs. SMU 61
- Feb 14, 2018 - Memphis 70 vs. SMU 67
- Mar 04, 2017 - SMU 103 vs. Memphis 62
- Dec 27, 2016 - SMU 58 vs. Memphis 54
- Feb 25, 2016 - SMU 69 vs. Memphis 62
- Jan 30, 2016 - SMU 80 vs. Memphis 68