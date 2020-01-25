Memphis vs. SMU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

SMU @ Memphis

Current Records: SMU 14-4; Memphis 14-4

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the #20 Memphis Tigers will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET this evening at FedExForum. SMU struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 76.67 points per game.

The Mustangs made easy work of the East Carolina Pirates on Wednesday and carried off an 84-64 victory. It was another big night for guard Kendric Davis, who had 15 points and nine assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Memphis lost to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 80-40.

SMU isn't expected to pull this one out (Memphis is favored by 5.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The odds have been favorable for the Mustangs against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 4-2 ATS in away games but only 10-7-1 all in all.

SMU's win lifted them to 14-4 while Memphis' loss dropped them down to 14-4. We'll see if the Mustangs can repeat their recent success or if the Tigers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Mustangs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 141

Series History

SMU have won four out of their last six games against Memphis.