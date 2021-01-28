The SMU Mustangs (8-3) will not have to wait long for a shot at payback from their latest setback when they host the Memphis Tigers (9-5) in an American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday. The Mustangs gave up a 13-point first-half lead in Tuesday's 76-72 loss at Memphis in a makeup of a game initially postponed on Jan. 14. The Tigers have won three in a row to climb into sole possession of second place in the AAC.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum in University Park, Texas. The Mustangs are four-point favorites in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 142. Before making any SMU vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Memphis vs. SMU spread: Mustangs -4

Memphis vs. SMU over-under: 142 points

Memphis vs. SMU money line: Tigers +160; Mustangs -190

MEM: The Tigers have hit at least 10 3-pointers in three straight games

SMU: Coach Tim Jankovich will miss his third straight game after testing positive for COVID-19.

Why Memphis can cover



Freshman center Moussa Cisse was voted the preseason AAC Rookie of the Year and is starting to live up to the hype. Following a four-game stretch in which he scored a combined 10 points, Cisse turned in his third straight impressive performance with a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) vs. SMU. In his last three games, the reigning AAC Freshman of the Week is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 boards.

Sophomore Landers Nolley II, named to the league's weekly honor roll on Monday, also continued his solid play with 12 points against the Mustangs, reaching double figures for a team-high ninth game. He is 8 of 15 from behind the arc over the past three contests. Guard Alex Lomax, who contributed a team-high 14 points off the bench vs. the Mustangs, is averaging 5.3 assists in his past three games.

Why SMU can cover

Star guard Kendric Davis is primed for a bounce-back performance following his worst game of the season in Memphis. He averages 18.3 points and 7.6 assists -- both tops in the conference -- but struggled to eight points on 4-of-14 shooting in Tuesday's loss, marking the first time he failed to score in double digits this season. Davis missed all five 3-point attempts and committed a season-high six turnovers.

The Mustangs have won five of the last six meetings against Memphis at Moody Coliseum and four of the victories were decided by double digits. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 13 points Tuesday to reach double digits for the eighth time overall and fourth game in a row this season. He is averaging 13.0 points while shooting 58 percent overall from the floor and 11 of 16 from 3-point range in the past four games.

