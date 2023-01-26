The Memphis Tigers will be looking to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the SMU Mustangs on Thursday night. Memphis is sitting in third place in the American Athletic Conference following a 75-68 win at Cincinnati on Sunday. SMU has lost five of its last six games, coming up short in a 71-69 final against Wichita State last weekend.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 13 points in the latest Memphis vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 149.5.

Memphis vs. SMU spread: Memphis -13

Memphis vs. SMU over/under: 150 points

Memphis vs. SMU money line: Memphis -900, SMU +600

Why SMU can cover

SMU has proven that it can go on the road and win games this season, beating Utah State and Tulsa away from home. The Mustangs held a halftime lead against Wichita State on Sunday before coming up just short in a 71-69 final. They are led by sophomore guard Zhuric Phelps, who is averaging 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Phelps is joined in double figures by Zach Nutall (13.9) and Efe Odigie (10.7), while Samuell Williamson is pulling down a team-high 7.4 rebounds per games. The Mustangs have been excellent against Memphis in recent years, going 11-4 in the last 15 meetings and covering the spread in 12 of the last 18 contests. Memphis has been overvalued in the betting market, covering the spread once in its last nine games.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis has been untouchable at home dating back to last season, rattling off 15 consecutive wins. The Tigers are riding a three-game winning streak coming into this game, having picked up road wins against Temple and Cincinnati during that stretch. They were 3-point underdogs against the Bearcats, but they jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and used a late surge to pick up the win.

Senior guard Kendric Davis leads Memphis with 21.2 points, 5.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game, scoring at least 20 points in four straight games. Senior forward DeAndre Williams has been the other key player for Memphis, averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 boards per game. The Tigers have won 16 of their last 20 conference games, and SMU has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

