We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on the schedule as the SMU Mustangs and the Memphis Tigers are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. Both teams are 18-7; SMU is 12-2 at home, while Memphis is 6-4 on the road. The Tigers have dominated this series in recent years, winning four of the last five meetings against the Mustangs.

SMU is favored by 4.5 points in the latest SMU vs. Memphis odds, and the over/under is 155.5 points. Before entering any Memphis vs. SMU picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2023-24 season on a 131-88 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $2,500 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 24-12 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. SMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

SMU vs. Memphis spread: SMU -4.5

SMU vs. Memphis over/under: 155.5 points

SMU vs. Memphis money line: SMU: -208, Memphis: +171

SMU vs. Memphis picks: See picks here

What you need to know about SMU

SMU entered its tilt with the Tulane Green Wave with four consecutive wins but the Mustangs will enter their next game with five. The Mustangs came out on top against the Green Wave by a score of 87-79 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for SMU was Chuck Harris, who scored 25 points to go along with six assists. That's the most points he has scored all season.

Another player making a difference was Zhuric Phelps, who scored 19 points along with two steals. Phelps is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. He's knocking down 40.5% of his field goals and 76.8% of his free throw attempts.

What you need to know about Memphis

Meanwhile, Memphis unfortunately witnessed the end of its three-game winning streak on Thursday. The Tigers fell 76-66 to the North Texas Mean Green. Memphis found out winning isn't easy when you make seven fewer 3-pointers than your opponent.

David Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. He has been extremely effective on the glass recently, having posted 10 or more rebounds the last three times he's played. However, Memphis is just 2-10 against the spread in its last 12 games against an opponent from the American Athletic Conference.

How to make SMU vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated SMU vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. SMU, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 131-88 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.