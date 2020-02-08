Memphis vs. South Florida live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

South Florida @ Memphis

Current Records: South Florida 10-12; Memphis 17-5

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the South Florida Bulls at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at FedExForum. Memphis is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Memphis and the Temple Owls on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Memphis wrapped it up with a 79-65 win at home. The Tigers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Lester Quinones, who had 21 points, and guard Boogie Ellis, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, South Florida didn't have too much trouble with the UCF Knights at home on Saturday as they won 64-48. The top scorers for the Bulls were guard Laquincy Rideau (14 points), guard Justin Brown (14 points), and guard Ezacuras Dawson III (12 points).

The wins brought Memphis up to 17-5 and South Florida to 10-12. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Memphis have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 36.10%, which places them second in college basketball. As for South Florida, they come into the matchup boasting the 15th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 127

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last nine games against South Florida.