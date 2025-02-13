The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) will try to take another step toward an American Athletic Conference title when they face the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6) on Thursday night. Memphis is riding a seven-game winning streak, picking up a 90-82 win over Temple on Sunday. South Florida has also been sidelined since Sunday, when it fell to Wichita State in a 75-70 final. The Bulls and Tigers will meet again on March 7 in the final game of the regular season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Yuengling Center. Memphis is favored by 7.5 points in the latest South Florida vs. Memphis odds, while the over/under is 151.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Memphis vs. South Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on an 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

South Florida vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -7.5

South Florida vs. Memphis over/under: 151.5 points

South Florida vs. Memphis money line: Memphis: -329, South Florida: +261

South Florida vs. Memphis streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida is in a strong scheduling spot on Thursday night, as it wraps up a three-game homestand. The Bulls are also playing at home for the fourth time in their last five games, and they have won two of those home games outright. They beat Rice on Jan. 28 before getting past Temple in double overtime last Thursday.

The Bulls are coming off a narrow loss to Wichita State on Sunday, but senior forward Jamille Reynolds had 18 points and six rebounds on 5 of 7 shooting. They hit 52.2% of their field-goal attempts, but they were unable to overcome 14 turnovers and poor rebounding numbers. South Florida erased a 20-point second-half deficit in a 74-73 win over Memphis on Jan. 18 last season to jumpstart a 15-game winning streak. See which team to pick here.

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter missed Sunday's game due to a knee injury, and he is questionable to play on Thursday. Former Virginia and Georgetown guard Dante Harris stepped up in Hunter's place, scoring 14 points on 6 of 8 shooting to help Memphis maintain first place in the conference standings. The Tigers also still have leading scorer PJ Haggerty, who is averaging 21.6 points per game.

Illinois transfer Dain Dainja is scoring 12.5 points and pulling down a team-high 6.6 rebounds per game. Memphis leads Division I in 3-point shooting at 40.3%, going 17 of 40 in wins over Tulsa and Temple last week. The Tigers have won five of the last six meetings between these teams, and South Florida has only covered the spread once in its last eight games this season.

How to make South Florida vs. Memphis picks

The model has simulated Memphis vs. USF 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over.

The model is on an 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks.