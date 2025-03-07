The No. 16 Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC) will take aim at an outright regular-season conference title when they host the South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11) on Friday night. Memphis is riding a four-game winning streak and already clinched a share of the American Athletic Conference title with its 75-70 win at UTSA on Tuesday. South Florida has lost six of its last seven games, including a 69-63 setback against Florida Atlantic on Sunday. The Bulls came up short in an 80-65 final in the first meeting between these teams this season.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on Friday at the FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. South Florida odds, while the over/under is 150.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Florida vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on South Florida-Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Memphis vs. South Florida spread: Memphis -13.5

Memphis vs. South Florida over/under: 150.5 points

Memphis vs. South Florida money line: Memphis: -1163, South Florida: +724

Memphis vs. South Florida picks: See picks here

Memphis vs. South Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis has already secured at least a share of the AAC regular-season title, but it can still win the outright crown on Friday night. The Tigers cruised to an 80-65 road win in the first meeting between these teams last month, with four players scoring in double figures for Memphis. Illinois transfer Dain Dainja led the way with 20 points, and he is averaging 13.5 points per game this season.

PJ Haggerty leads Memphis with 21.3 points per game and is one of four Tigers averaging double figures. They need to avoid a bad loss to secure a high seed in the NCAA Tournament due to their poor strength of schedule, so South Florida will have their full attention on Friday. Memphis is riding a nine-game home winning streak, and the Bulls have only covered the spread three times in their last 14 games. See which team to pick here.

Why South Florida can cover

South Florida is in a losing patch, but its last four losses have each been by seven points or fewer. The Bulls picked up a road win at UTSA on Feb. 19, springing the upset as 2.5-point underdogs. Sophomore guard Jimmie Williams scored a team-high 16 points off the bench, while senior guard Brandon Stroud posted a double-double with 11 points and 17 rebounds.

The Bulls are coming off a narrow loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday, as sophomore guard Jayden Reid had 16 points off the bench. Senior forward Jamille Reynolds leads South Florida with 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and he is joined in double figures by Reid (12.2 ppg) and Kobe Knox (10.7). South Florida has covered the spread in 12 of its last 17 games against Memphis, including seven straight road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. South Florida picks

The model has simulated USF vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. South Florida, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Florida vs. Memphis spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 221-162 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.