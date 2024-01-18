No. 10 Memphis will try to extend its 10-game winning streak and stay atop the American Athletic Conference standings when it hosts South Florida on Thursday night. The Tigers (15-2) have not lost since Dec. 2, and they are coming off a 112-86 blowout win at Wichita State. South Florida (9-5) has won seven of its last eight games, including an 81-73 win over Rice last Friday. Memphis swept both meetings between these teams last season, but it did not cover the 15-point spread in its 93-86 win at home.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedExForum. Memphis is favored by 11 points in the latest Memphis vs. South Florida odds, while the over/under is 157.5 points via SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Florida vs. Memphis picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2023-24 season on a 110-73 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $2,000 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 15-5 start on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on South Florida vs. Memphis. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Memphis vs. South Florida spread: Memphis -11

Memphis vs. South Florida over/under: 157.5 points

Memphis vs. South Florida money line: Memphis: -720, USF: +502

Memphis vs. South Florida picks: See picks here

Why Memphis can cover

Memphis increased its winning streak to 10 games when it scored a season-high 112 points in a 26-point win at Wichita State on Sunday. The Tigers shot 64.7% from the floor and 19 of 30 from 3-point range, as six players finished in double figures. Jahvon Quinerly and Jaykwon Walton each scored 23 points, and Quinerly completed his double-double with 11 assists.

Senior forward David Jones, who averages a team-high 20.9 points and 6.7 rebounds, added 19 points in the win over the Shockers. South Florida has lost all three of its road games this season, including a 75-71 loss to UAB earlier this month. The Tigers are riding an eight-game home winning streak, and they have won five straight meetings between these teams.

Why South Florida can cover

While Memphis has been the team coming away with wins, South Florida has been the profitable team to back in this rivalry. The Bulls have covered the spread in 11 of the last 15 head-to-head meetings, including six straight games at Memphis. They have also covered at a 6-1-1 clip in their last eight games this season, and Memphis has only covered once in its last six games.

The Bulls are coming off an 81-73 win over Rice, as junior forward Kasean Pryor scored 29 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Senior guard Selton Miguel added 16 points and four rebounds off the bench, shooting 6 of 11 from the floor and 2 of 4 from beyond the arc. Senior guard Chris Youngblood has been the team's top scorer this season, averaging 14.9 points per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. South Florida picks

The model has simulated South Florida vs. Memphis 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. South Florida, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 110-73 roll on its top-ranked college basketball picks, and find out.