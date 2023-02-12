Who's Playing

Temple @ Memphis

Current Records: Temple 14-11; Memphis 18-6

What to Know

The Temple Owls haven't won a matchup against the Memphis Tigers since Jan. 24 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Temple's road trip will continue as they head to FedExForum at noon ET to face off against Memphis. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a loss.

Temple was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the SMU Mustangs. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Temple had been the slight favorite coming in. A silver lining for them was the play of guard Khalif Battle, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 99-81. The Tigers' success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward DeAndre Williams, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Kendric Davis, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five boards.

The Owls are now 14-11 while Memphis sits at 18-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Temple has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 16th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Temple, Memphis comes into the game boasting the 24th most steals per game in college basketball at nine. In other words, Temple will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last ten games against Temple.