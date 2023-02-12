Who's Playing

Temple @ Memphis

Current Records: Temple 14-11; Memphis 18-6

What to Know

The Temple Owls haven't won a matchup against the Memphis Tigers since Jan. 24 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. Temple's road trip will continue as they head to FedExForum at noon ET to face off against Memphis. The Tigers will be strutting in after a win while Temple will be stumbling in from a loss.

Temple was just a bucket short of a victory this past Wednesday and fell 72-71 to the SMU Mustangs. Temple's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Khalif Battle, who shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Meanwhile, Memphis strolled past the South Florida Bulls with points to spare this past Wednesday, taking the game 99-81. Memphis relied on the efforts of forward DeAndre Williams, who had 26 points in addition to five rebounds, and guard Kendric Davis, who had 23 points and eight assists along with five boards.

The Owls are expected to lose this next one by 9. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 6-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Temple is now 14-11 while Memphis sits at 18-6. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Temple has allowed their opponents an average of 7.7 steals per game, the 14th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for Temple, the Tigers enter the contest with nine steals per game on average, good for 23rd best in college basketball. In other words, the Owls will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.90

Odds

The Tigers are a big 9-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Memphis have won six out of their last ten games against Temple.