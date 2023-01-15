The Memphis Tigers and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic clash at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple is 10-8 overall and 5-4 at home, while the Tigers are 12-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. The Tigers are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Temple vs. Memphis odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 148.5. Before entering any Memphis vs. Temple picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Temple vs. Memphis spread: Temple +5.5

Temple vs. Memphis over/under: 148.5 points

Temple vs. Memphis money line: Temple +205, Memphis -250

What you need to know about Temple

Last Tuesday, the Owls narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 76-72. The top scorers for Temple were forward Zach Hicks (14 points), guard Khalif Battle (13 points), and guard Damian Dunn (12 points). Battle leads the Owls in scoring with 18.0 points per game.

Temple has won four of its last five games, which includes victories over Cincinnati, South Florida and Tulsa. The Owls have scored 70 or more points in three of their last four outings.

What you need to know about Memphis

Speaking of close games: Memphis was close but no cigar this past Wednesday as the Tigers fell 107-104 to the UCF Knights. Guard Kendric Davis did his best for Memphis, finishing with 42 points (a whopping 40% of their total) along with five rebounds. For the season, Davis is averaging 21.3 points, 5.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

The Tigers are averaging 79.6 points per game, which ranks 37th in college basketball. However, Memphis is 0-6 against the spread in its last six games overall.

